Organization calms immigrant community's ICE concerns

A post on Facebook about an encounter with Homeland Security in Jonesboro has sparked a lot of concern within the immigrant community, but one organization that works closely with immigrants is trying to stop the panic.

David Nunez with the Immigrant Resource Center said the post was from a person who said their dad had an encounter with some officers from Homeland Security who was passing by him while he was outside.

“I ended up getting in touch with that person who said the officers just simply asked for documentation and then went on their way, so it wasn’t anything serious,” said Nunez. “That person later posted another post saying that everything was alright, but we have still been in touch with the police and the sheriff’s department just to keep an eye out.”

Nunez said many people are concerned because there have been sightings of border patrol and Homeland Security vehicles around the state and close to Jonesboro, but there is nothing to be worried about.

“Many times those vehicles are just passing through or need gas or something like that,” said Nunez. “There is a lot of activity, which is normal for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but again we have been in touch with other reliable sources in the state and no raids have been confirmed in Arkansas yet.”

Nunez also encourages anyone concerned about being deported to be at ease if your record is clean.

“We want to let people know that ICE will do raids because they are looking for certain people in trouble with the law with arrest warrants or deportation notices,” said Nunez.

In 2016, Nunez said a similar panic broke out where people didn’t want to go to work or school, and he doesn’t want that to happen again.

“If you see any activity, document it or inform them about it so they can get in touch with people who can really confirm if anything is happening,” said Nunez. “We don’t want to continue to create more chaos or fear than what they already have.”

Nunez also added that if anyone were to come in contact with Homeland Security, know your rights and document everything but do not engage in rumors.

“Make sure everything you post on Facebook or social media is legit and don’t fall for anything that is not official,” said Nunez.

