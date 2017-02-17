Police department more proactive in community

Being under a new administration, the Leachville Police Department has been more proactive within their community.

According to Brandon Womack, a lieutenant with the department, this has helped greatly in fighting crime.

“We have seen an increase in narcotics arrests but a major decrease in thefts and burglaries,” said Womack. “Narcotics and burglaries go hand in hand so having that under control has led to less crime in those areas lately.”

Womack said with many departments across the state and country finding new ways to engage with their community, they have learned that it is important to do more community oriented policing.

“If feels good being able to interact with the people we serve,” said Womack. “When we are among the community, it gives residents a sense of security and we are proud to build that trust in them.”

Womack also said he is very happy to be on such a strong team with such a positive moral.

“We are very fortunate to have a police chief that likes us to be proactive and likes all of our officers to be proactive,” said Womack. “I think having city council members back us up the way they do and I think we are blessed in ways like that.”

Womack said at the end of the day, they are public servants who are always looking for ways to help their community by cracking down on crime and by being there to address any concerns in the city.

