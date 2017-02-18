No. 10 Scots roll past SLCOP, 83-43

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The 10th-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team rolled past St. Louis College of Pharmacy Friday night, 83-43 inside Meramec Gymnasium. Lyon shot 47.1 percent in the game, and held the Eutectics to just one three-point basket the entire way en route to their 18th conference win of the season.

Ali Tucker led the Scots with 12 points, while four other players scored nine points apiece in Liz Henderson, Madison Riley, Elliot Taylor and Whitney O’Dell.

St. Louis Pharmacy was led by a 13-point performance from Lauren Roethemeyer.

Lyon improves to 23-4 overall and 19-3 in the AMC, while St. Louis Pharmacy is 2-20 overall and 1-19 in the conference. Tonight’s game was a makeup date from Dec. 17. Lyon is still in second place, two and a half games behind No. 1 Freed-Hardeman. The Eutectics are in 13th place in the conference.

BY THE NUMBERS

47.1 – Lyon shot 47.1 percent in the game, led by four made field goals by Riley, Taylor, Tucker and Hailey Hastings. The Scots held the Eutectics to 34.5 percent in the game.

48 – Lyon totaled 48 total rebounds on the night. Riley, Kiara Moore, Sarah Elkins and Hastings each led the team with five boards apiece. Taylor and Allison Tackett each grabbed four rebounds.

11 – The Scots had 11 steals in the game led by Riley’s four. Elkins followed with two steals, while Taylor, O’Dell, Hastings, Gracen Ratliff and Kaci Hall each had one.

13 – Lyon once again found a rhythm from beyond the arc against the Eutectics. Tucker made all of her field goals from beyond the arc, while O’Dell made three from three-point range. Henderson followed with two made three-point shots.

GAME FLOW

Lyon jumped out to a 20-8 lead in the first quarter. With a 25-15 lead at the 6:59 mark of the second quarter, Henderson and Elkins each made baskets to 12-2 run. The Scots would lead 38-18 at halftime.

The Scots would score 23 points in the third quarter, to take a 61-29 lead to the fourth, while holding the Eutectics to just 11 points in the third period. Lyon then ran away with the game even further in the fourth quarter scoring 22 points, as the team went 8-for-17 from the field to win by a 40 point margin.

WHAT’S AHEAD FOR THE SCOTS

Lyon returns home for their final two regular season contests, starting with Lindenwood-Belleville on Feb. 23. The Scots will tip-off with the Lynx on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Lyon then hosts Harris-Stowe on Feb. 25 at 1 p.m., which will be the team’s ‘Senior Day’ matchup.