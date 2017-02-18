MBASK: Scots Close in on AMC Tournament Spot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Lyon College men’s basketball team struggled against winless St. Louis College of Pharmacy for 20 minutes, clinging to a slim 28-26 lead over the Eutectics at the half Friday night in St. Louis Community College’s Meramec Gymnasium. But the Scots came alive in the final period, widening he scoring gap with a 20-4 run in a six-minute span to put away the Eutectics, 75-53.

With the victory, Lyon recorded its fourth win in the Scots last five games, moving to two games over .500 (15-13) on the year and easing back to .500 (10-10) in American Midwest Conference action. The Scots can clinch a spot in the AMC Postseason Tournament with a Park University (18-5, 15-4 AMC) victory over Lindenwood University-Belleville (14-13, 7-12 AMC) Saturday in Belleville, Ill. If the Lynx wins on Saturday, the Scots can clinch a spot with a win at home Thursday against LU-B at 7:30 p.m.

Five Scots scored in double figures, led by Braden Wendel’s 20-point, six-assist effort. Joe Burt added 18 points, four assists and four boards, while Spencer Brown chipped in 11 points, four steals and three rebounds and Tyler Robinson dropped in 10 points and five boards.

WHERE THEY STAND

The rest of the AMC action will come on Saturday. The Scots are now alone in seventh place, 1.5 games behind Harris-Stowe State University (13-12, 11-8 AMC) and 8.5 games behind first-place and No. 3-ranked Columbia College (25-2, 18-1 AMC).

Missouri Baptist University (15-12, 9-10 AMC), which visits HSSU Saturday afternoon, is now in eighth place, one-half game behind Lyon. LU-B is in ninth place, 2.5 games behind the Scots and two games back of the Spartans.

St. Louis College of Pharmacy slipped to 0-23 on the year with the setback, falling in its 71st straight game. The Eutectics are 0-20 in conference play this season.

BY THE NUMBERS

10 – Lyon took care of the basketball on Friday, turning the ball over 10 times. SLCOP suffered 15 turnovers. The Scots posted 13 points off turnovers, while the Eutectics managed just three points off Lyon turnovers.

42 – The Scots pounded the ball inside all night long, scoring 42 points in the paint, compared to just 12 for SLCOP. John Meinhardt led Pharmacy with 16 points, while Colton Frazer and Mahde Shawahin both pitched in 14 points.

28 – Lyon held the Eutectics to only 28 rebounds, while the Scots posted 38, including a 10-4 advantage on the offensive end.

58.8% - After connecting on only 39.3% (11-of-28) field goals in the first half, Lyon heated up in the final 20 minutes to connect on 20-of-34 (58.8%) to finish the game with a 50% (31-of-62) percentile.

31.3% - A stingy Lyon defense held the Eutectics to only 31.3% (15-of-48) shooting from the field for the game. In the second half when Lyon outscored SLCOP 47-27, as the Scots held Pharmacy to only 8-of-29 (27.6%) from the floor.

GAME FLOW

The first half of the contest was much closer than the Scots liked. The largest lead in the first 20 minutes of play was a 24-18 Lyon advantage with 2:49 left in the period.

The Scots were still clinging to a 30-29 lead with 19:34 on the clock in the second half, when Lyon went on a 20-4 run over a span of 5:45 to grab a 50-33 advantage. That run proved to be the defining span as the Eutectics never pulled closer than 13 points the rest of the way. Lyon held its largest advantage, 23 points (73-50), with 2:29 left on the clock.

WHAT’S AHEAD FOR THE SCOTS

The Scots will return home for the final two regular season games next week. Lyon will host Lindenwood University-Belleville on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. and then take on Harris-Stowe State University on Saturday, March 25, to close out the year at 3 p.m. The HSSU contest has been designated as Senior Day.