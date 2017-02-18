One man injured following overnight crash

One man is in the hospital following an overnight crash Saturday.

According to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in Butler County on County Road 330, three miles east of Harvell.

According to the report, 24-year-old Joshua Gill was driving his 1992 GMC truck eastbound when he failed to stop at a stop sign, lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, tree, then overturned.

The vehicle was totaled in the crash.

Gill sustained serious injuries and was taken to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

The report indicates Gill was not wearing his safety device at the time of the crash.

