Church raises money by hosting pancake breakfast

One Region 8 church raised money for their youth program and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Saturday.

First Christian Church in Jonesboro held their fifth annual pancake breakfast.

The event was organized by the Disciple Men's Fellowship, and a record crowd attended.

"We had at least a couple hundred," said Pat Snodgrass, a church member.

Snodgrass said each year the group splits the proceeds between their youth group and another organization.

"Each year we pick a youth-oriented community thing and give them some too," said Snodgrass.

"We are so proud to do this for the community, this is what it's about," said church member, Ron Johnson.

The group raised about $1,100 during the event.

"We believe in the young people and we want to share with them", said Snodgrass. "We hope that they'll follow the word of God and do us justice in our work for them.

