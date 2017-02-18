Polar plunge event racks in thousands for Special Olympics

With a little improvising on a warmer day, a polar plunge happened at the Elk’s Lodge in Jonesboro Saturday.

Because of the warm weather, 300 lbs of ice was dumped into the pool to cool things down a bit.

Thousands of ice cubes later, the participants did not have it too easy.

Many groups gathered to take the plunge and raise money for Special Olympics Arkansas.

"The willingness of people to be willing to jump in the water, to give of themselves, give their time, their money, of course, it’s always great,” Theresa Book with Special Olympics Arkansas said. “But, many times we just need those volunteers to be out on the street getting those donations for it and then working the events that we have going on."

Event goers took part in live and silent auctions also. After a final count, the organization ended up raising roughly $12,500 at the plunge.

