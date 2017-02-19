Accident claims life of Missouri man

A Southeast Missouri man was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle accident in Butler County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Bobby L. Elledge of Wappapello was traveling west in a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado on Route M, a half-mile east of County Road 450, around 2:15 p.m. Saturday when the accident happened.

The preliminary report noted the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. Elledge was taken to a hospital in Kennett, where he later died.

