Crews battle blaze early Sunday

No one was injured early Sunday as fire crews battled a house fire in Portia.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff's Department dispatch, crews went to a house fire on Walnut Street behind the old Latham Grocery Store around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Crews were still attempting to find out the cause of the fire, dispatch said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android