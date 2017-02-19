Crews battle blaze early Sunday - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crews battle blaze early Sunday

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PORTIA, AR (KAIT) -

No one was injured early Sunday as fire crews battled a house fire in Portia. 

According to Lawrence County Sheriff's Department dispatch, crews went to a house fire on Walnut Street behind the old Latham Grocery Store around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. 

Crews were still attempting to find out the cause of the fire, dispatch said. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

Powered by Frankly