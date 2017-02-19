Arkansas man dies from gunshot wounds after firing at police

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas State Police say a 33-year-old man has died from gunshot wounds inflicted by police officers who were fired upon while investigating reports of breaking and entering and assault.

Radio Station KTLO (http://bit.ly/2kNAWdY ) identified the man as Kyle Riggs of Mountain Home. Authorities say Riggs died Sunday a few hours after officers responded to a residence at 5:36 a.m.

Officials say an officer from Bull Shoals and a Marion County sheriff's deputy were fired upon by Riggs. Riggs was wounded when officers returned fire, and he who was transported to a hospital where he later died. His body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for examination.

The shooting is under investigation by Arkansas State Police. The identities of the officers have not been released.

Information from: KTLO-AM, http://www.ktlo.com/

