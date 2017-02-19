One man killed in White County crash

A White County man died in a one-vehicle accident early Sunday, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Austin M. Masterson of Judsonia was going north in a 1999 GMC on Arkansas 157 near Providence around 1 a.m. Sunday when the accident happened.

According to the report, the vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the road and struck a tree.

The weather was foggy at the time of the crash.

