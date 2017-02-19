New Madrid County Sheriff's office investigates robbery

New Madrid County authorities are looking for a suspect who reportedly robbed a convenience store early Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Terry Stevens, deputies went to BJ's Travel Center on State Highway P around 5 a.m. after getting a call about an armed robbery.

Stevens said a black man entered the store and walked up to the cashier.

"The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cash registers," a news release states. "After opening the cash registers the cashier went to the kitchen to warn another employee of the robbery. Both employees then attempted to hide in the cooler for safety. The suspect entered the cooler as they were closing the door and pointed the handgun at the employees, demanding the money bag."

The employees told the man there was no money bag and he left the store with cash from the register.

The suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie, black tennis shoes, a mask, and light-colored jeans with blue stars around the knees.

The back pocket of the jeans were light red with a blue star. The suspect left in an undetermined vehicle with no known direction of travel.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the sheriff's department at 573-748-2516 or 573-748-0375.

