Reclamation House holds graduation

A group of women said Sunday they have reclaimed their lives with the help of The Reclamation House.

The house provides a place for post-drug rehab and previously incarcerated women.

On Sunday, a group of women graduated from the home while one said she is looking forward to a new beginning.

"I lived here for five months and it's kind of bittersweet," said graduate Amber Johnson. "This is my home, this is my safe place."

Johnson said she was excited to complete her time in the home and is now working to help them in whatever way she can.

"I'm currently working at H and R Block so, if any of the girls need their taxes done I can do them, for free," she said. "Anything I can do to give back, I want to be here and do it."

She said she cannot imagine what her life would be like without the help of the Reclamation House.

"I don't even want to think about where I might be," she said. "This has literally been a miracle, my saving grace."

Johnson credits the home for helping her get back on her feet.

"I wouldn't be able to do any of this if it weren't for this place, and giving back is a top priority," she said.

