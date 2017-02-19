Official explains reasons behind long concert lines

Some Region 8 Luke Bryan fans blame long lines for missing half of the concert Saturday night.

Many people took to social media to talk about their frustration over the long lines, trying to figure out what took so long to get in the doors at the Arkansas State University Convocation Center.

The lines filled with country music fans extended far into the parking lot.

Director of Marketing for the convocation center, Brad Pietz, said he was aware of the lengthy wait.

He told Region 8 News two reasons are behind the delay.

Despite the increase in security, that had nothing to do with it.

He said the event was sold out, meaning longer lines by default. Pietz also said the delay came after producers of the show were not ready.

A woman who attended the concert said she does not have any animosity towards the convocation center after missing some of the show.

"I think they have a great security team here, and they do the best they can for our community, and it was a packed show,” said Kelli Watson. “Maybe they could have notified a little bit earlier if they knew that the band wasn't ready and set-up and were going to hold the doors closed a little bit longer.”

Unlike many, Watson considered it an overall pleasant experience even though she did not get into the concert until an hour after the show kicked off.

