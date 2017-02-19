Diamond Pipeline construction continues across Arkansas

Crews continue to construct the Diamond Pipeline, which will extend across the entire state of Arkansas when it is completed, going through 14 counties, five rivers and 11 watersheds.

According to a report from Little Rock news station KATV, even though the work is nearing completion, several people are still concerned about what it could bring.

That concern is high in Clarksville, a city that the pipeline will run right through. City council member Danna Schneider said city officials were not informed about the project, only learning about its path through the area by media reports.

“If there is a leak of any nature it could contaminate our water,” Schneider told a KATV reporter. “If it’s bad it could contaminate us indefinitely. If we had known about this, that they were planning it, three years ago we possibly could have negotiated a different route.”

A different route would have made a huge difference for Clarksville because the pipeline may have avoided Spadra Creek, which feeds the city’s water supply and attracts tourists to the area.

Although officials with the Diamond Pipeline, which is a joint project of the Valero Energy Corporation and Plains All American Pipeline, say they have safety in mind, there are others who are still concerned about the impacts it will have on the Natural State.

KATV also spoke to a woman who had to give up some land for the pipeline.

