Women Can Run invites participants for 2017clinic

A free clinic is set to prove women can do anything and that includes running.

Women Can Run is a free 10-week running clinic that teaches women proper techniques when running or walking.

No matter your ability level, directors of Women Can Run say the clinic can meet the needs of beginning walkers and runners to intermediate and advanced runners with training goals.

An orientation is planned for Thursday, March 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Southwest Church of Christ located at 1501 James St. in Jonesboro.

There are several clinic times to best accommodate participants in the morning and evening.

After the clinic, participants will celebrate graduation at the Women Can Run/Walk 5k in Conway on May 13.

For more information on times and registration click here.

