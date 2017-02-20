A-State theatre presents Zombie Prom

A musical comedy taking the stage at Arkansas State University may stop you dead in your tracks.

The Arkansas State Theatre presents Zombie Prom beginning Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m.

The show, directed and choreographed by Lisa Bohn, is an off-Broadway musical set in the 1950s.

The story takes you through the ups and downs of high school relationships and prom dates with the added element of a zombie.

Shows are planned for Feb. 24 and 25 as well as Feb. 27 through March 1.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m. in the Drama Theatre at the Fowler Center located at 201 Olympic Dr.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 972-ASU1 or visit tickets.astate.edu.

Tickets are $10 or you can purchase advance tickets for $8.

To read a full description of the play and learn about cast members click here.

