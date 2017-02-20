Man hospitalized after boat hits sandbar

A Kennett man was hospitalized after the boat he was riding hit a sandbar.

The incident occurred at 11:30 Friday morning on Lake Wappapello in Wayne County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report.

Tony D. Smith, 61, was riding in a 1998 Fisher piloted by 60-year-old Marvin L. Callahan of Paragould when it struck a sandbar.

The impact tossed Smith to the front deck of the boat, the report stated.

An ambulance took Smith to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with unspecified "moderate injuries."

