AGFC investigating after officer discharged gun

Wildlife officials in Arkansas are investigating after an officer fired his weapon during two arrests.

According to Keith Stephens, chief of communications for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, a wildlife officer discharged his weapon while trying to apprehend two people in Cleburne County on Sunday.

The incident happened in the Pony Ranch area.

According to the AGFC, officers were patrolling the WMA by all-terrain vehicle when the incident occurred. The wildlife officer fired his service weapon after the suspect's vehicle attempted to back over him.

No injuries were reported.

Police arrested the driver, 37-year-old April Dawn "Sue" Whitehurst, and her passenger, 34-year-old John Thomas Whitehurst, on an aggravated assault charge. She was also charged with fleeing. Both suspects are in custody, according to Stephens.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident, AGFC said.

