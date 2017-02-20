Woman loses hundreds after being told she won millions

A Bay woman lost more than $700 after she said a man convinced her she won a million dollars.

The 66-year-old woman told Jonesboro police that she received a phone call on Friday from an 876 number. The caller identified himself as "Carl Hamilton" and said he was a “senior prize director.”

The man told her she had won $1.5 million, then transferred to another man by the name of “David Anderson” who told her to send $695 to “Sandra Taylor” in Sullivan, MO.

She said 'Anderson' told her once the money was sent, she would be able to pick up her first $5,000 check.

According to the incident report, the woman went to Western Union at Harp’s, 2005 Harrisburg Road, and spent $707.50 to wire the money.

Later, she said 'Anderson' told her to send $55 to "Carlton Whyte" in Jamaica, the police report said.

When she returned to Harp’s, the woman said she told an employee what she was doing.

At that point, according to the report, the employee told her she was being scammed.

The victim told police she didn’t send the $55.

However, she did say she is receiving calls from the original number. But now, she is not answering.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android