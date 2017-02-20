Program helps students lift weights, spirits as well - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Program helps students lift weights, spirits as well

Trumann special education teacher Eddie Morgan (Source: KAIT) Trumann special education teacher Eddie Morgan (Source: KAIT)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) -

Trumann special education teacher Eddie Morgan said a weightlifting program at Trumann High School has been positive with students. 

According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, Morgan, who works as a special education teacher and bus driver, works every afternoon teaching weightlifting to children with special needs. 

There are 14 kids in the program, which started six years ago. All 14 students recently won first place in competitions in Jonesboro, Morgan said weightlifting can help set positive goals for students. 

"A lot of people in special 'ed,' they don't feel like they can do anything. They have no goals," Morgan told KATV. "I tell them, did you know you can set a state record? [They say] are you kidding?"

Morgan, who grew up in West Memphis, played football at Arkansas State and was drafted in the 1976 NFL draft by the New York Giants.

A student who participates in the program, Danny Webb, said the weightlifting program has helped him. Webb, who had 75% of his brain removed when he was younger, has added muscle and the program has motivated him. 

"You get more stronger and you want to do more every day," Webb told KATV. "It changed my whole life."

