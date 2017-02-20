Two men bit in separate dog biting incidents - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Two men bit in separate dog biting incidents

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A local man was cited for having a dog at large after a German Shepherd bit a man Saturday, Jonesboro police said. 

Ismael O. Prunty of Jonesboro was also cited for no state rabies tag and harboring a dangerous animal after police went to Briarwood Drive. The victim told police he was walking on Briarwood when the dog came up from behind and bit him. The dog then ran off after the man screamed. 

The victim told police he went back home to get his truck and drive around to look for the dog. The dog was later found in the 1600-block of Briarwood, police said. 

The dog was picked up and taken to Jonesboro Animal Control, where it will be held for court. Animal Control is also seeking restitution in the case. 

In a separate case, a Jonesboro man was cited by animal control after a dog bit a mailman in the chest.

Devin Coursey of Jonesboro was cited for dog running loose at large and dog bite after the mailman. Aaron L. Henson told police he was delivering mail in the 300-block of East Cherry Avenue when he noticed the dog.

Henson told police he was talking to a resident on the front porch when the dog came from inside the house and bit him, according to the police report.  

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

    In April, Williams Baptist cross country runner Alex Van Herpen competed in the prestigious Boston Marathon. An incredible feat. Learning about his path to get there, it stopped me in my tracks. Five years ago Alex was bound to a wheelchair. in January of 2011, he was diagnosed with strep throat, the flu and mono all within a two week period. For five months Alex was bound to a wheel chair. One day he just got up and walked. Medical experts had no explanation for any of it.

    Jonesboro Police Officer Joseph Bransetter pulled over a car for no license plate illumination shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Bransetter said after coming into contact with the driver, Eiichi Moore, he noticed the smell of marijuana.

    Several people are gearing up for this year's Portfest Festival. But, the location has changed.

    According to Julie Allen, director of Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, they're moving this year's Portfest Festival to downtown Newport.

