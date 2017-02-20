JPD: Man cited after pushing officer

A man faces a district court date Wednesday after he reportedly pushed an officer early Sunday.

Marvin Davis of Brookland was cited for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after Lt. Nathan Coleman went to Diamond Grill, 305 North Airport Road, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to help with clearing the parking lot.

Coleman said in the police report that he noticed an officer having to forcefully removing people from the building due to a disturbance inside.

"Once outside, a black male in a black hoodie broke free from his friends, who were trying to get him to leave and began running toward the door while cursing," Coleman said. "I got in between him and the door, and he swung at me and missed."

Coleman said he was attempting to grab the man in the black hoodie when Davis shoved him with both hands into the wall of the building, the report noted.

Davis reportedly ran toward the vehicles but was confronted by another officer and was told to get on the ground.

"I grabbed Davis and he refused to go on the ground and we had to force him to the ground," Coleman said. "During this, I received a small cut on my right cheek and scrapes to my left knee."

