Man arrested after threatening officer after concert

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Missouri man faces a terroristic threatening charge after he reportedly cursed an officer after a concert Saturday night in Jonesboro. 

Christopher Michael Cross of Doniphan was arrested on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and cited for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, first-degree assault, and resisting arrest after Arkansas State University police went to the Convocation Center around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Officer Micheal Yocum said police got a call about a silver truck parked in the grass in front of the yellow entrance, with a person in the back throwing up and screaming. 

Yocum said Cross yelled obscenities at him along with threatening him. 

"When I attempted to speak with him, he continued cursing and then stated, 'you wanna fight, let's go,'" Yocum said. 

Yocum then attempted to help Cross up and asked him to get out of the vehicle, but Cross pulled back his right arm, made a fist and swung at him, police said. 

"To the left of him, there was a metal bar in the bed of the truck. When Cross pulled his right arm back the second time as if to hit me, I pulled him out of the truck to prevent him from hitting me or from grabbing the metal bar and making the situation more dangerous for myself and the other people in the area," Yocum said. 

Cross reportedly continued cursing Yocum and threatened to beat up the officer. Yocum eventually had to use pepper spray to subdue Cross. 

Cross was later taken to a local hospital, where he reportedly cursed the paramedics and the hospital staff, police said. 

Cross is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing. 

