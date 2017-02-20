West Memphis Fire Department receives pet oxygen masks

West Memphis firefighters have a new tool at their disposal to help animals that may be injured in a fire.

According to a post on the West Memphis Fire Department's Facebook page, the department received pet oxygen masks for use during emergencies. Officials said all engine companies will be able to use the masks, which were donated by Invisible Fence Brand and their Project Breathe program.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android