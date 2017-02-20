Arkansas governor announces board to find cost savings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has formed a 15-member board that he says will look at ways to save costs in state government and identify ways to operate more efficiently.

Hutchinson's office on Monday the creation of a volunteer Transformation Advisory Board that will look at recommendations issued by the Arkansas Policy Foundation as well as look at additional efficiencies in state government. The panel will make policy recommendations to the state's chief transformation officer, Amy Fecher.

The panel's members will include officials from the private sector and state government, including Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and three state legislators.

