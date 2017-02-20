County finds cheaper fix for expensive issue - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

County finds cheaper fix for expensive issue

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
SHARP COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Sharp County officials found a unique fix to an expensive problem.

With many flood-prone areas countywide, the Office of Emergency Management ran into an issue of not being able to afford enough replacement culverts.

County Judge Gene Moore told Region 8 News, OEM employees brainstormed, finding a way to make the culverts themselves.

With some trial and error, one of their shops is now home to many handcrafted box culverts.

The cost, where we could be able to do more for the county roads and for the people came to mind, Moore said. We knew if we could figure out a way to do it we could get more of our bad places from washing out.

The county saves hundreds of dollars per culvert.

Buying them from a manufacturer costs $90 per foot for concrete, rebar, and labor.

Doing the job themselves, they spend $40, saving over half of what a company would charge.

By saving money, the OEM has been able to replace several culverts in flood zones.

Moore said they have seen a drastic improvement in flooded areas after heavy downpours put them to the test.  

It makes a difference when you have more area for water to flow and go through instead of stopping it up, Moore said. Then, its also easier for them to get in and clean with it being smooth inside.

The county is working to replace several more deteriorating culverts in low-lying areas.

Moore said the new and improved handmade culverts can be effective for 100 years. 

