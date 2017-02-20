Bridge report details costs, needs - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Bridge report details costs, needs

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

It would take nearly $3 billion to fix the needed repairs on at least 2,500 bridges in the state of Arkansas, according to a report released Monday from a trade group. 

The American Road & Transportation Builders Association released a national and state report about deficient bridges around the country. As for Arkansas, about 6%, or 811, of the state's 12,871 bridges are considered structurally deficient. The group cites key bridge elements like the deck, superstructure or substructure being in poor or worse condition as being structurally deficient. 

The only heavily traveled structurally deficient bridge in Northeast Arkansas is a section of the I-40 bridge, between West Memphis and Memphis. 

About 16%, or 2,004 bridges, are classified as functionally obsolete, while around 1,477 bridges are posted for load. The report noted that $1.3 billion in federal funding has been spent on 671 bridges between 2005 and 2014 while 1,114 bridges have been built in the state and another 66 have undergone major reconstruction. 
 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • From Wheelchair to the Boston Marathon

    From Wheelchair to the Boston Marathon

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:34:21 GMT

    In April, Williams Baptist cross country runner Alex Van Herpen competed in the prestigious Boston Marathon. An incredible feat. Learning about his path to get there, it stopped me in my tracks. Five years ago Alex was bound to a wheelchair. in January of 2011, he was diagnosed with strep throat, the flu and mono all within a two week period. For five months Alex was bound to a wheel chair. One day he just got up and walked. Medical experts had no explanation for any of it.  ...

    In April, Williams Baptist cross country runner Alex Van Herpen competed in the prestigious Boston Marathon. An incredible feat. Learning about his path to get there, it stopped me in my tracks. Five years ago Alex was bound to a wheelchair. in January of 2011, he was diagnosed with strep throat, the flu and mono all within a two week period. For five months Alex was bound to a wheel chair. One day he just got up and walked. Medical experts had no explanation for any of it.  ...

  • Traffic stop uncovers drugs, stolen gun

    Traffic stop uncovers drugs, stolen gun

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-05-25 02:40:17 GMT
    Eiichi Moore (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Eiichi Moore (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Jonesboro Police Officer Joseph Bransetter pulled over a car for no license plate illumination shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Bransetter said after coming into contact with the driver, Eiichi Moore, he noticed the smell of marijuana.

    Jonesboro Police Officer Joseph Bransetter pulled over a car for no license plate illumination shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Bransetter said after coming into contact with the driver, Eiichi Moore, he noticed the smell of marijuana.

  • Organizers switch to Plan B for Portfest

    Organizers switch to Plan B for Portfest

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-05-25 02:19:06 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Several people are gearing up for this year's Portfest Festival. But, the location has changed.

    According to Julie Allen, director of Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, they're moving this year's Portfest Festival to downtown Newport.

    Several people are gearing up for this year's Portfest Festival. But, the location has changed.

    According to Julie Allen, director of Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, they're moving this year's Portfest Festival to downtown Newport.

    •   
Powered by Frankly