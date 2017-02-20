Bridge report details costs, needs

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
In April, Williams Baptist cross country runner Alex Van Herpen competed in the prestigious Boston Marathon. An incredible feat. Learning about his path to get there, it stopped me in my tracks. Five years ago Alex was bound to a wheelchair. in January of 2011, he was diagnosed with strep throat, the flu and mono all within a two week period. For five months Alex was bound to a wheel chair. One day he just got up and walked. Medical experts had no explanation for any of it. ...
Jonesboro Police Officer Joseph Bransetter pulled over a car for no license plate illumination shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Bransetter said after coming into contact with the driver, Eiichi Moore, he noticed the smell of marijuana.
Several people are gearing up for this year's Portfest Festival. But, the location has changed.
Several people are gearing up for this year's Portfest Festival. But, the location has changed.
A Randolph County student almost became a college graduate before graduating high school, but because of the flood at the beginning of May, her college graduation ceremony had to be rescheduled.
It's been 19 years since a man with a gun talked his way into Sherry Scherer's Portageville, Missouri home and brutally killed both her and her 12-year-old daughter Megan.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
