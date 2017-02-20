Bridge report details costs, needs

It would take nearly $3 billion to fix the needed repairs on at least 2,500 bridges in the state of Arkansas, according to a report released Monday from a trade group.

The American Road & Transportation Builders Association released a national and state report about deficient bridges around the country. As for Arkansas, about 6%, or 811, of the state's 12,871 bridges are considered structurally deficient. The group cites key bridge elements like the deck, superstructure or substructure being in poor or worse condition as being structurally deficient.

The only heavily traveled structurally deficient bridge in Northeast Arkansas is a section of the I-40 bridge, between West Memphis and Memphis.

About 16%, or 2,004 bridges, are classified as functionally obsolete, while around 1,477 bridges are posted for load. The report noted that $1.3 billion in federal funding has been spent on 671 bridges between 2005 and 2014 while 1,114 bridges have been built in the state and another 66 have undergone major reconstruction.



