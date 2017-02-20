Construction planned for Jonesboro streets

Area officials are stressing caution over the next few weeks as work crews work to lay new asphalt along Nettleton Avenue.

According to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, crews have been working to replace asphalt due to wear and tear from the early winter. The road work will be done from Caraway Road to Red Wolf Boulevard, as the asphalt is being removed.

There may be some traffic delays as part of the work, Presley said.



