Group looking for whoever threw dogs out window

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) -

The Kennett Humane Department is asking for the pubic’s help in identifying who threw puppies out of a moving car.

According to the department's Facebook page, a man was driving behind a vehicle that threw what the man believed was trash out the window.

After noticing something move, he turned around to see what was thrown out of the vehicle.

The man found two small puppies. He took them to where he was going. There two women kept them puppies warm and tried to feed them.

The man realized the dogs needed a lot more help because of the dogs started swelling drastically. The other dog also had signs of trauma.

He called the Kennett Veterinary Clinic, and they took custody of the puppies.

After the veterinarian examined the dogs, the one with the most trauma had to be euthanized.

The other puppy had some swelling on the head. That puppy was sedated and given pain medicine to keep him calm and allow his brain to recover.

If you have any information call the Kennett Humane Department at (573) 888-4622.

