Concert a success in spite of delays

A concert last weekend at the Convocation Center may have had some issues but an A-State official said Monday that the event was successful.

A-State Convocation Center Director of Marketing Brad Pietz said Monday that the concert had a sold out crowd of 7,000 for country music artist Luke Bryan. Several people complained over the weekend that the long lines were due to security problems. At the time, Pietz said the lines were due to the event being sold out and the producers of the show not being ready to go.

On Monday, Pietz reiterated the statement.

"The concert tells us when to open doors, you do not walk in until the show is ready to go. They were still doing soundcheck, there was no way in the world that the show was going to let us allow people in the building when they're doing sound check at six o'clock," Pietz said.

