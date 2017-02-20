Concert a success in spite of delays - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Concert a success in spite of delays

ASU Convocation Center Marketing Director Brad Pietz (Source: KAIT) ASU Convocation Center Marketing Director Brad Pietz (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A concert last weekend at the Convocation Center may have had some issues but an A-State official said Monday that the event was successful. 

A-State Convocation Center Director of Marketing Brad Pietz said Monday that the concert had a sold out crowd of 7,000 for country music artist Luke Bryan. Several people complained over the weekend that the long lines were due to security problems. At the time, Pietz said the lines were due to the event being sold out and the producers of the show not being ready to go. 

On Monday, Pietz reiterated the statement. 

"The concert tells us when to open doors, you do not walk in until the show is ready to go.  They were still doing soundcheck, there was no way in the world that the show was going to let us allow people in the building when they're doing sound check at six o'clock," Pietz said. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • From Wheelchair to the Boston Marathon

    From Wheelchair to the Boston Marathon

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:34:21 GMT

    In April, Williams Baptist cross country runner Alex Van Herpen competed in the prestigious Boston Marathon. An incredible feat. Learning about his path to get there, it stopped me in my tracks. Five years ago Alex was bound to a wheelchair. in January of 2011, he was diagnosed with strep throat, the flu and mono all within a two week period. For five months Alex was bound to a wheel chair. One day he just got up and walked. Medical experts had no explanation for any of it.  ...

    In April, Williams Baptist cross country runner Alex Van Herpen competed in the prestigious Boston Marathon. An incredible feat. Learning about his path to get there, it stopped me in my tracks. Five years ago Alex was bound to a wheelchair. in January of 2011, he was diagnosed with strep throat, the flu and mono all within a two week period. For five months Alex was bound to a wheel chair. One day he just got up and walked. Medical experts had no explanation for any of it.  ...

  • Traffic stop uncovers drugs, stolen gun

    Traffic stop uncovers drugs, stolen gun

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-05-25 02:40:17 GMT
    Eiichi Moore (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Eiichi Moore (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Jonesboro Police Officer Joseph Bransetter pulled over a car for no license plate illumination shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Bransetter said after coming into contact with the driver, Eiichi Moore, he noticed the smell of marijuana.

    Jonesboro Police Officer Joseph Bransetter pulled over a car for no license plate illumination shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Bransetter said after coming into contact with the driver, Eiichi Moore, he noticed the smell of marijuana.

  • Organizers switch to Plan B for Portfest

    Organizers switch to Plan B for Portfest

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-05-25 02:19:06 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Several people are gearing up for this year's Portfest Festival. But, the location has changed.

    According to Julie Allen, director of Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, they're moving this year's Portfest Festival to downtown Newport.

    Several people are gearing up for this year's Portfest Festival. But, the location has changed.

    According to Julie Allen, director of Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, they're moving this year's Portfest Festival to downtown Newport.

    •   
Powered by Frankly