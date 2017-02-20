Randolph County in need of rental homes

Pocahontas and Randolph County have seen an increase in jobs in the past year or so, but a local realtor said Monday that the growth has not translated to rental housing.

Right now, there is one rental property available in Randolph County that will be put on the market soon. However, agents at Archer Realty in Pocahontas said that large companies are wanting to come to the city now but no housing is ready.

According to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Randolph County has seen its unemployment rate drop from 6.4% in Dec. 2015 to 4.9% in Dec. 2016.

Several area employees have to be bussed in every day from Paragould and Jonesboro to go to work. Also, Kim James-Puckett, a realtor, has seen people come in every day asking about apartments or houses to rent but are being turned away.

The key is a need for investment, James-Puckett said.

"We need investors, we need people with deep pockets to come in and help us fix this problem," James-Puckett said. "We need more land. We need them to come in and build. We have such a high demand for 1,500-square-foot, three bedrooms, two bath houses that are affordable to the family."

