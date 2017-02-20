Project SEARCH to open internship applications soon

A parent information night was held Monday for three internships with a program that helps to train adults with developmental disabilities for competitive paying jobs.

The program, Project SEARCH, was hosted by St. Bernards Medical Center.

It is a nine-month program in which participants receive job training as well as internship opportunities.

When participants complete the program, they receive follow-along services to help find a job.

“Individuals, in this particular situation, when they finish high school, they often don’t have outlets for jobs or just for socialization, and so we’ve gotten a huge response of questions and just lots of excitement about what this might mean for the long-term career aspirations for these individuals today that might not have a career path in mind,” Lorie Smith, vice president of Human Resources at St. Bernards.

Applications for the program will be accepted through March 1 for the 2017-2018 training.

