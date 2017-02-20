Woman arrested after chase - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman arrested after chase

Kristen Dannette Walls (Source: Stone County Sheriff's Department) Kristen Dannette Walls (Source: Stone County Sheriff's Department)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR (KAIT) -

A 34-year-old woman faces aggravated assault and felony fleeing charges after she reportedly led Stone County deputies on a chase, with a 10-year-old child in the car. 

Kristen Dannette Walls was arrested Sunday in Mountain View, Stone County Sheriff Lance Bonds said. 

Bonds said Stone County deputies got a call from Cleburne County authorities, who had been trying to pull over Walls in a black Toyota RAV4 for a traffic violation. 

The pursuit then went into Stone County on Highway 5 South when it nearly became deadly, Bonds said. 

"At one point, the driver of the Toyota (Walls) drove into the southbound lane and attempted to hit the responding deputy, Eric Payne, head on," Bonds said. "Deputy Payne took evasive action and narrowly avoided the collision." 

Authorities then put out spike strips on Highway 5 near Mountain View, which blew out two of her tires. Walls then hit a second spike strip in Mountain View, which knocked out the other two tires. 

However, that did not stop her as she drove into the KFC/Taco Bell parking lot, Bonds said. 

"Actions were taken to disable the suspect vehicle, which resulted in Walls ramming several patrol units in an attempt to avoid capture," Bonds said. "After ramming and disabling several vehicles and destroying property belonging to KFC/Taco Bell, Walls drove over a retaining wall and drove back onto Highway 5, traveling north." 

Walls was later stopped at a nearby house and arrested. 

The child was not injured and was turned over to a family member, Bonds said. 

In addition to the aggravated assault and fleeing charges, Walls faces endangering the welfare of a minor and several traffic offenses. 

