Gardeners wondering if it is okay to plant garden

With all the warm weather lately, gardeners are wondering if they can go ahead and plant.

Dr. Kim Pittcock, associate professor of horticulture at Arkansas State University, said no. She says it is still too early to plant a warm season garden.

The only things that should be planted right now are cool season vegetables like potatoes, onions, and broccoli.

According to Pittcock, gardeners should wait until late April to plant warm season plants like tomatoes, petunias, and marigolds.

“Our average last frost/freeze day here is around April 10, 11, or 15. Somewhere through there so we’ve got a chance to get a freeze anytime up through March,” Pittcock said.

She said if it is cold and you have planted warm season crops, they will likely freeze and not make it through the winter. The best thing to do right now is to wait.

