Mammoth Spring water levels are down... but for a purpose

FULTON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Usually when the weather is this nice, many people flock to the lake.

But if you’re heading to Mammoth Spring Lake in Fulton County, you might notice it looks a little different.

Water levels are down… way down.

But, according to Adam Davis from the Mammoth Spring State Park, this is completely normal.

Davis said the park lowers the lake level every January and February in order to control the growth of weeds in the lake.

This is done by opening the gates on the dam, so that the water levels can recede and the weeds can then be exposed to the cold, winter air.

Park officials have said that the lowering of the lake is only temporary and that Region 8 residents can expect the lake to be filled up again by the time spring rolls around. 

