Dog found in Pocahontas now in Texas

Someone passing through Pocahontas picked up a dog on Highway 67, officials said Monday.

The woman took it with her to Texas because there were not any houses around and the dog did not have a collar.

She is asking for help because she does not want the dog to end up in a shelter.

Contact the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society at 870-932-5185 if you know who the dog belongs to.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android