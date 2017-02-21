Caraway woman's rape trial started Wednesday

A jury was picked Wednesday for the trial of a woman accused of raping a 13-year-old boy.

Latasha Schoolfield of Caraway is accused of raping the child at her home and at a Jonesboro hotel, authorities said. Court documents stated the woman is accused of having sex up to four times with the boy at his house and a motel.

Authorities allege Schoolfield also exchanged nude images with the boy.

Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said the jury was seated in order to start the trial Wednesday. One witness was called before court was adjourned for the day. The trial will continue tomorrow.

Online court records show the trial, which is expected to last through Friday, is in Craighead County Circuit Court.

