Caraway woman's rape trial started Wednesday - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Caraway woman's rape trial started Wednesday

Latasha Kay Schoolfield (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Latasha Kay Schoolfield (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A jury was picked Wednesday for the trial of a woman accused of raping a 13-year-old boy.

Latasha Schoolfield of Caraway is accused of raping the child at her home and at a Jonesboro hotel, authorities said. Court documents stated the woman is accused of having sex up to four times with the boy at his house and a motel.

Authorities allege Schoolfield also exchanged nude images with the boy.

Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said the jury was seated in order to start the trial Wednesday. One witness was called before court was adjourned for the day. The trial will continue tomorrow.  

Online court records show the trial, which is expected to last through Friday, is in Craighead County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man arrested on drug charges

    Man arrested on drug charges

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:20 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:20:04 GMT
    John Everett Shrum, Jr. (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)John Everett Shrum, Jr. (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A man wound up behind bars after deputies say they found an assortment of drugs in his possession during a traffic stop.

    A man wound up behind bars after deputies say they found an assortment of drugs in his possession during a traffic stop.

  • breaking

    Deputies respond to vehicle/train accident

    Deputies respond to vehicle/train accident

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:33:29 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:44:00 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, deputies were at the scene of a vehicle/train accident in Corning. 

    According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, deputies were at the scene of a vehicle/train accident in Corning. 

  • Second chance pays off big for Missouri woman

    Second chance pays off big for Missouri woman

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:42 PM EDT2017-05-25 18:42:06 GMT
    (Source: Missouri Lottery)(Source: Missouri Lottery)

    One Missouri woman is seeing lots of green after initially losing on a scratch-off ticket.

    One Missouri woman is seeing lots of green after initially losing on a scratch-off ticket.

    •   
Powered by Frankly