Business makes safety improvements in light of duck boat accidents

HOT SPRINGS, AR (KAIT/KATV) -

Recent wrecks involving duck boats caused an Arkansas business to make changes to its models in hopes of keeping customers.

In a report by KATV, the owners of National Park Duck Tours in Hot Springs said they’ve made safety improvements.

 Owner Stacy Roberts told KATV they’ve relocated the life jackets to be more easily accessible and changed the engineering of the boat to keep water out.

To read the full report and find out how a decade's old accident in Hot Springs caused many duck boat businesses to shut down, click here. 

