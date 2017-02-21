Murder trial continued to June, second suspect pleads guilty - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Murder trial continued to June, second suspect pleads guilty

Tonisha Mitchell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Tonisha Mitchell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Ladarius Lee (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Ladarius Lee (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

One Jonesboro murder suspect will soon face sentencing while the trial for the second will appear in court in June.

Tonisha Mitchell and Ladarius Lee are suspected in the death of Nelson McCullough.

McCullough died following a shooting in May 2015.

On Jan. 31, 2017 court documents indicated Lee pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery. Lee could face six to 30 years in prison for the murder charge and five to 20 years for the robbery charge.

Lee will be officially sentenced on March, 31, according to online court records.

Mitchell's trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday in Craighead County Circuit Court; however, the case has been continued to June. Online court records show Mitchell faces a first-degree murder charge.

