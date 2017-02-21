WBC to host annual student ministry conference - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

WBC to host annual student ministry conference

(Source: Williams Baptist College) (Source: Williams Baptist College)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Williams Baptist College will host its annual 5-to-1 Student Ministry Conference from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

The free event, which is open to the public, will focus on various aspects of student ministry and discipleship.

Speakers and topics include:

  • Steven Price, student pastor at FBC Monticello, discussing student ministry with special needs youth;
  • Bill Newton, youth minister at FBC Hot Springs, discussing student discipleship;
  • Warrant Gasaway, a member of the Arkansas Baptist State Convention Church Health Team, discussing student evangelism; and
  • Hayes Howell, campus minister at WBC, discussing preparing students for college.

The conference will be held in the Moody Room of WBC’s Mabee-Gwinup Cafeteria. A free lunch will be provided.

For more information, contact Dr. Walter Norvell at wnorvell@wbcoll.edu or by phone at 870-759-4150. To register, visit www.williamsbaptistcollege.com/register5to1

