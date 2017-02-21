Church invites community to 'get real' about marriage

Walnut Street Baptist Church, 1910 Scenic Dr., will host Lifeway speakers Dale and Jena Forehand at its “Let’s Get Real” Marriage Conference.

The event, according to a news release from the church, will focus on “shedding the Light of Christ on life’s relationships as the Forehands share how God healed and mended their broken marriage.”

The conference will begin Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. and will include a “Dessert Date.” The conference will continue at 9 a.m. Saturday, with lunch provided.

The conference is designed for married couples, specifically; but, anyone older than 18 who desires “Christ-centered relationships” is invited to attend.

Register online at www.walnutstreetbaptist.org or call 870-972-0220.

