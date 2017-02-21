Crews battle house fire in Ripley Co.

Fire crews responded to a fully-involved house fire overnight in the Oxly community in southeast Ripley County.

The fire happened at a home on Highway 142 East.

Dispatchers told Region 8 News two elderly people and another person were inside the home at the time of the fire, but all made it out safely.

One person had minor smoke inhalation but refused to go to the hospital.

Firefighters got the call shortly after one o'clock Tuesday morning. They left the scene of the fire nearly nine hours later.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android