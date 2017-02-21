UACCB to host Friends in Great Places fundraising concert

Local musicians will gather for the ninth annual Friends in Great Places Concert Saturday, March 4, at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville.

Danny Dozier, Pam Setser, Tim Crouch, Gary Rounds, Brad Apple, Kenny Loggains, Samuel Cobb, and Irl Hess are among the performers. Special guests this year will be Mary Parker and Chelsea Savage.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in Independence Hall.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Batesville Daily Guard, Centennial Bank, First Community Bank, UACCB and WRD Entertainment.

The concert is the main fundraiser for Kids’ College which provides partial scholarships to students who qualify for the free and reduced lunch program.

