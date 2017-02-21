JPD investigating armed robbery

Two men told Jonesboro police a couple of bandits robbed them at gunpoint late Monday night; but, they said the culprits left something behind.

The alleged hold-up occurred around 11 p.m. in the 600-block of Gladiolus Dr., according to the initial incident report.

The 17-year-old victim told Officer Daniel Gifford he was walking through the parking lot to his car when two black males came up and put a handgun to the back of his head and robbed him.

He said one of the suspects had short dreads and the other wore an orange ski mask. Both men, he said, wore white T-shirts.

They then forced him to take them to the apartment where he was staying, where they forced him and the 18-year-old victim onto the floor while they went through the apartment.

According to the report, the suspects stole several items, including an Xbox One, a silver chain, a diamond ring, and several hundreds of dollars.

The younger victim told Gifford he “decided to fight with one of the suspects” and was hit in the face and back of the head.

Gifford noted the man had “redness and swelling on his face below both eyes.”

After the holdup, the victims said the two men left the apartment in an unknown direction.

While inside the apartment, Gifford stated he could smell “the odor of marijuana” and noticed what appeared to be “marijuana shake” on the kitchen counter. Both victims told the officer it was not theirs.

The case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

