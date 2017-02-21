Woman opens door to a gun in her face, police investigating

When her doorbell rang, a Jonesboro woman opened the door to a gun in her face, police said.

Around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, Officer Aasin Lester was called to the 2200-block of Mary Jane regarding a man with a gun.

The 53-year-old victim told Lester she was waiting for her husband to come home when someone rang the doorbell.

When she didn’t see anyone, the woman said she unlocked the screen door and looked outside.

That’s when a black man with dreads, wearing a white ball cap and a red bandana around his face, pointed a small silver gun in her face and demanded, “Give me your money.”

The woman said she turned around and ran inside the house.

The man came in behind her.

She said her daughter saw the suspect and yelled, “I’m going to get the gun.”

The suspect then ran back outside in an unknown direction, Lester reported.

