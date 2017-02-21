Tobbaco store approved to sell beer - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Tobbaco store approved to sell beer

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

In addition to smokes, an Osceola store can also sell brew.

Gary “Bud” Roberts, director of the Arkansas Department of Finance & Administration’s Alcoholic Beverage Control, approved a new Beer Off Premises permit for Linda’s Tobacco Store, 315 N. Walnut.

The director’s decision came after he received no objections from local officials, according to the ABC.

Roberts also approved a new Beer Off Premises and a Small Farm Wine-Retail permit for Dollar General #17203, 1100 Country Club Rd. in Paragould, during ABC’s meeting on Feb. 15.

The director also granted the following:

  • Walmart Store #18, 1211 Highway 367 North, Newport: Beer Off Premises/Small Farm Wine-Retail—Change of Manager.
  • Butch’s Package Store, 1113 Elm St. in Blytheville: Retail Liquor & Beer Off Premises—Replacement. Conditional upon receipt of clearance letter from Department of Finance & Administration and installation of a telephone with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement.
  • American Legion Post #336, Vagabond Road & Highway 63 in Hardy:  Private Club & Beer On Premises—Change of manager.

