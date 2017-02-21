Patrol car hit, high-speed pursuit ends in arrest

James W. Graham, Jr. (Source: Pemiscot Co. Jail via Vinelink)

Police say a suspect started a chase in one county before it ended in another.

Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield states James W. Graham, Jr., 29, of Florissant, was arrested following the high-speed pursuit Monday.

Officers initially responded to a disturbance call at the Deerfield Travel Center, 1027 N. Walnut St. in Steele.

According to the chief, officers saw a vehicle flee the scene and strike a patrol car. No injuries were reported.

Graham, who the chief said was driving, reportedly refused to pull over and led police on a chase north on Interstate 55 going over 100 mph.

Graham's vehicle was stopped in New Madrid County after tire deflation devices, known as Stop Sticks, were deployed.

Charges were filed with the Pemiscot County prosecuting attorney and a warrant was issued for second-degree assault against Graham.

His bond was set at $75,000.

Stanfield says additional charges are pending.

Several agencies in Pemiscot and New Madrid Counties, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, aided in the arrest.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android