Man on way to jail escapes handcuffs, runs away

Man on way to jail escapes handcuffs, runs away

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
STEELE, MO (KAIT) -

A man on his way to jail somehow managed to get out of his handcuffs and get away. Now police are searching for him.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, a woman reported to Steele police her boyfriend had shot her at a home on Gifford Street, Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said in a news release.

Officers located and arrested the 24-year-old suspect. While transporting him to the Pemiscot County Jail, the man freed himself from the handcuffs then jumped out of the patrol car and ran away.

Stanfield said the suspect, who has not been identified, is still at large and being sought by police.

The victim suffered a superficial gunshot wound, the chief said.

